Koeman: Saints marching on into next round all that matters

Ronald Koeman thinks Southampton richly deserve their place in the last eight of the League Cup for the way they overcome a sluggish start to defeat managerless Aston Villa 2-1 at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.

Southampton struggled in the opening 45 minutes, but goals from Maya Yoshida and Graziano Pelle were enough for the Premier League club to reach the quarter-finals, with Scott Sinclair's late penalty nothing more than a consolation goal.

"We had a difficult start. The first half was not good. We were too slow on the ball at the back," Koeman told the official Southampton YouTube channel.

"We were more aggressive after the break. Our pressing in midfield was better and that made the difference. We totally dominated the second half.

"We scored a great first goal that opened up the game and the second goal was very good as well.

"It is a pity that we conceded a late goal, but the most important thing is that we are through to the next round."

Southampton will host Liverpool in the quarter-finals, with the match to take place during the week commencing November 30.