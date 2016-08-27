Koeman sympathises with Hughes' frustration

Ronald Koeman believes Mark Hughes has every right to be angry after a dubious penalty decision handed Everton a 1-0 victory against Stoke City.

Everton maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign when Leighton Baines' penalty deflected in off Stoke goalkeeper Shay Given via the post, with referee Michael Oliver having awarded a spot-kick after a slight collision between Phil Bardsley and Ashley Williams.

And while Koeman said he understands his counterpart's frustration, he added that his side deserved their victory – though they should have been more clinical in front of goal.

"I think Hughes will be angry about the penalty because there isn't the consistency on these kind of decisions," Koeman said.

"We as managers are not happy that it isn't consistent. That's what we are hoping for, the consistency.

"But as a manager you've got to look at everything – how our side played, how we pressed, the productivity of 18 shots, nine on target.

"We should have killed the game after taking the lead, but really the positive is the defending. Stoke didn't have a shot on target but there were one or two difficult situations.

"But overall it's positive. A good start to the season but a lot to improve if we want to keep the high position on the table.

"Defensively we are more organised and that's the way to build – offensively we need to be better. But since we are still not on the level and to have seven points out of nine that's very good."

Everton had been linked with a move for out-of-favour Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, but Koeman has reiterated that he is not interested in bringing the England number one to Merseyside, despite admitting that he is looking to add another player in that position.

"We are looking for another goalkeeper, because we want three good goalkeepers," he added. "But Joe Hart is not a third or second goalkeeper, he needs to be a number one, and we do not need that.

"Maarten [Stekelenburg] is playing really well, and when the keeper is playing well you don't change it."