Koeman targets defensive reinforcements after Gardos injury

Southampton boss Ronald Koeman is keen to strengthen his defensive options after Florin Gardos suffered a serious knee injury that is set to keep him out for the rest of the year.

Having missed out on resigning Toby Alderweireld after the defender opted to join Tottenham, Koeman now has just two fit centre-backs in Maya Yoshida and Jose Fonte.

"Very sad news," Koeman said regarding Gardos' injury.

"He [Gardos] was going in his second season in Southampton and young and that type of injury and you lose six or seven months and everybody is disappointed.

"That's the priority, to bring in one or maximum two centre backs. It's too small with Maya and Jose.

"Ok, we have [Jack] Stephens, we have [Jordan] Turnbull, but they are young and still they have to improve themselves and that's the point for attention at the moment, the centre-back position."

Gardos himself has taken to Twitter to vow he will get back to full fitness as quickly as possible.

"I'll come back stronger. Taking all the steps back to recovery. A bad injury which I'll overcome," the Romanian posted.