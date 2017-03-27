Koeman 'undoubtedly capable' of managing Netherlands

Ronald Koeman is clearly capable of becoming the next Netherlands boss, according to the KNVB's professional football director Jean Paul Decossaux.

The Everton boss has been one name mentioned as a potential successor to Danny Blind, who was sacked after Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Bulgaria in World Cup qualifying.

That left Netherlands fourth in Group A, six points adrift of leaders France, with Decossaux acknowledging Koeman could be tough to recruit.

Along with Koeman, Frank de Boer and Phillip Cocu are other Dutch managers linked with the job, but Decossaux will also look at foreign coaches.

He told De Telegraaf: "When the probability of us making this important qualification to the World Cup is reduced to a very small percentage, then you need to intervene at some point. In football, you do it this way.

"We hope to come to an agreement with a new coach, but it will not be done in a week. Ahead of the games in June seems to be reasonable.

"A foreign coach is an option and our list should include all kinds of names. Dutch football can move forward from here.

"Ronald Koeman is undoubtedly capable, but I know he is under contract with a club."

5 - Danny Blind lost as many EC/WC qualifiers in 9 games as Dutch NT manager as the previous four managers combined in 58 games. Dismissed.March 26, 2017

Prior to Blind's sacking, ex-Netherlands international Ruud Gullit claimed Koeman would be a "perfect coach" for the Oranje.

Decossaux named the country's former manager Louis van Gaal as one of the men he would like to speak to about taking on an advisory role.

"For the profile we are looking for we have a technical director, but we will also look for many other experts," he said.