Koke affirms commitment to Atletico

Koke has claimed he will shun big-money offers to remain at Atletico Madrid next season.

The Spain international has been linked with Premier League giants including both Manchester clubs and Chelsea.

Koke is under contract at the Vicente Calderon until 2019, although it has been suggested Atletico may offer him fresh terms which would include an increased buy-out clause in an attempt to ward off potential suitors.

And the player himself offered an encouraging sign when asked if he was "100 per cent certain" where his future lies.

"Yes, I will play here," he simply replied.

Koke's commitment provides a boost for Diego Simeone who has also tied down Saul to a five-year deal recently.