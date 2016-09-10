Koke goal made the difference for Atletico, feels Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has highlighted the importance of Koke's opening goal in Saturday's 4-0 victory at Celta Vigo.

The Vicente Calderon side drew their first two LaLiga games and initially struggled against Celta.

However, they eventually cruised to a comfortable win after Koke broke the deadlock, with Antoine Griezmann scoring twice before Angel Correa made it four.

"I am happy with the win and because our structure was like we have come to expect from Atletico. Individual talent strengthens our team," Simeone told reporters.

"The first half was an even game. We started well, but Celta had some clear chances.

"We were very strong in the second half after Koke's goal. You could see that we could hurt them with every attack and that eventually resulted in the goals that we did not score in the previous games.

"A goal can liberate the team and put you in a good position."

Griezmann, meanwhile, was over the moon with his side's performance and apologised for his comments that Atletico were in danger of battling against relegation if they did not improve after the draw versus Leganes.

"I am very satisfied with the team. We put in a great performance," he added.

"They were the better team in the first half, but we did things very well after the break.

"I am slowly getting into the rhythm again. I am still missing something, but I am getting there. I am happy with my goals and the assist.

"I am sorry for what I said after the last game. I should have kept it inside the dressing room and not gone public."