Kolarov keen on Real deal

The Serbian full-back has revealed that negotiations are at their final stages, telling the Serbian press: “Lazio president Claudio Lotito promised me that he’d let me go to Real."

Kolarov, a rampaging left-back in the mould of Roberto Carlos – a player much revered by the Bernabéu faithful – believes that Mourinho has long been an admirer of his talents.

The Portuguese tried to sign the 24-year-old for Inter Milan last winter and it appears that he is finally on the cusp of securing Kolarov’s signature for Madrid.

“I hope that this second attempt works out. It’s going well at the moment but there are still a few steps to be completed, which will take a few days.

“Real are one of the biggest clubs in the world and to pull on the the white shirt would be an honour for every footballer. I am hoping for good news and I’m preparing myself for the most important moment of my career.”

However, rumours emanating from Italy and Spain suggest that Eastlands boss Roberto Mancini is looking to steal in under the nose of the man he preceded as Inter manager to bid for the Serbian international.

Marca and Corriere dello Sport have suggested that an offer of around 18 million euros is being prepared by Manchester City.

By Jonathan Gilbert

