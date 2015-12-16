Kolasinac could join City - agent

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac could join Manchester City in January, while Roma is also a possible destination, according to his agent Gordon Stipic-Wipfler.

Bosnia-Herzegovina international Kolasinac is reportedly set to leave the Bundesliga next month, with City and Roma circling.

Roma had a bid rejected in August and the Italian giants are expected to rival City for the 22-year-old's services.

"I think Kolasinac leave Schalke in January but do not know where he will go yet," Stipic-Wipfler told La Roma.

"Rome is a fantastic club and the fans wonderful, is one of the biggest clubs in Europe and then followed with attention the player also last summer.

"We must say there are also great Premier League clubs such as Manchester City who are watching. The player is doing very well in recent times and last week was elected 'man of the match' in the encounter with Schalke in the Bundesliga."

Kolasinac scored in Schalke's 2-1 loss at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Stipic-Wipfler added: "He would cost about €8million. But I think it is possible that he could initially move on loan with a buy-out option."