Kombarov promises Russia attacking intent

Fabio Capello's team drew criticism for their conservative approach during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Belgium - a result that leaves them with one point from their opening two matches and facing elimination.

By contrast, Algeria have won favour thanks to their bold approach in a 2-1 loss to the Belgians and a thrilling 4-2 triumph against South Korea.

Victory is likely to be enough for Capello's men to progress and Spartak Moscow full-back Kombarov expects the shackles to be off.

He told a press conference: "We have a crucial game which will determine all, whether we will leave from the group or not. I think in the match with Algeria we will need to play more actively and aggressively in attack.

"I regard as our chances are good. For us it will be the last opportunity to leave the group. We will fight to the end, put on a 100 per cent effort. But clearly, we have a very difficult game."

Pressed on whether he regretted Russia being spoken about as a defensive team amid a World Cup displaying plentiful attacking football, Kombarov said judgement should be reserved until the end of the competition.

"Let's not talk about it, now this is wrong," he said. "We need to wait for the upcoming game, and only then it will be possible to answer this question."