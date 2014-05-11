Kompany and Zabaleta hungry for more titles

City captain Kompany led the calls for an era of dominance at the Etihad Stadium after the club's second title in three years was confirmed with a 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

Samir Nasri settled nerves among the home fans just before half-time and then Kompany got in on the act with his fifth goal of the season as Manuel Pellegrini's side ended their campaign with a fifth straight win.

Afterwards, the Belgian told Sky Sports: "We are building a club. Not just a team that wins trophies every now and then. That's why I am excited to be here. Next year we need to be even better.

"If we want to be a big club, then this should be one of so many. It will take a lot of work but people are ready for it.

"I think we showed our strength in the moments that were difficult. The way we have finished this season is a credit to the way we have prepared and the way we have always believed in ourselves."



Fellow defender Zabaleta echoed his captain's sentiments as he took in the celebrations on the pitch after the trophy presentation.

"Everyone is trying to work to make this club even bigger," he said.



"It's another trophy. We know how special the Premier League is. To finish like this, it's just fantastic.

"It is amazing. We need to be proud. We know the owners have been spending big over the last few years and now it is happened. We need to enjoy it.



"We are hungry for more. We need to work for more."