Kompany back for Manchester City

Manuel Pellegrini has voiced his delight with the return of Vincent Kompany and has underlined the importance of the Belgian defender for Manchester City.

The 29-year-old missed last weekend's 2-1 defeat at home to West Ham and the midweek League Cup win over Sunderland due to injury, but he is raring to go again as City travel to Tottenham on Saturday.

"Kompany is back, [Joe] Hart is back, [Samir] Nasri is back," Pellegrini said.

"It's important for the team to have Vincent back. He's just recovering, he's the captain and he played well at the start of the season. Not just defending but he scored three goals also.

"At this moment, [Eliaquim] Mangala, [Gael] Clichy, [Fabian] Delph, [David] Silva, [Wilfried] Bony and Kelechi [Iheanacho] are the six players injured.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure when Eliaquim and Silva will be back, it depends on how they improve – maybe David can be fit for next championship game, we'll see next week. For Mangala, it will be difficult for him to be fit before the international break.

"We've had a lot of different injuries so it's not just one reason but that's why it's important to have a squad."

Sergio Aguero already made his return from injury last week, but Pellegrini thinks he is only just getting back to 100 per cent fitness.

He added: "I think that Kun [Aguero] was practically 100 per cent fit against Sunderland.

"He was an important player – he was involved in the goals, he scored and he had other chances.

"Maybe after his injury, especially against West Ham he wasn't 100 per cent but now I believe he is."