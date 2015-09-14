Kompany calls on City to 'make a statement'

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany says the Premier League champions must look to "make a statement" in the Champions League this season, starting with Tuesday's visit of Juventus.

City have been either champions or runners-up in England in each of the last four seasons, but have failed to make it past the Champions League's round of 16 in that time.

A perfect record in the top flight to kick off this campaign has added to the weight of expectation on Manuel Pellegrini's shoulders to deliver success in Europe and Kompany has welcomed the pressure.

"It's important to make a statement. Everything has been so bright for us so far. We have to show our qualities," said the Belgium midfielder.

"As long as we don't perform in the Champions League as we have in the Premier League there will always be something left behind. It is a really important game for us.

"It's about finding that confidence we have in the Premier League and bringing it into the Champions League. This season isn't the same [as previous campaigns], if we're not confident before tomorrow we never will be.

"In the Premier League we're really determined and really hungry because we're frustrated from last season. In the Champions League we're frustrated from many seasons before. We just need to take that anger, that desire and energy into tomorrow's game, it’s so important."

While City have begun their season impressively, last season's Champions League finalists Juventus have taken one point from nine in defence of their Serie A title.

With Sevilla and Borussia Monchengladbach also in Group D, Kompany added: "We have to be [better]. It cannot be what it was in the previous years.

"I think last year, we did come up against a very, very strong Barcelona team [in the last 16]. It is not an excuse. It is the truth.

"The group may be the hardest this year again but we have learned to cope with it in the last few years. Ultimately, it is the Champions League and it is good to play against the best teams."