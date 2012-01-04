Kompany calls on fans to tweet team talks

Fans following the skipper @VincentKompany, will not only gain an insight into his world as he prepares for the big game on January 8, but also get the chance to suggest what they would say if they were the captain on the day.

All fans need to do is tweet their words of wisdom to @VincentKompany, along with the hashtag #followthecaptain

The most inspirational tweet will be chosen by Kompany, with the winner not only receiving Kompany’s matchday shirt and captain’s armband, but also a poster of their motivational speech, signed by the skipper himself, as a memento.

“I just hope that by joining Twitter I can get closer to the people that are prepared to support me in the good and bad times by giving them an insight into what it means to be playing for the fastest growing club in the world and a young promising national team,” said Kompany.

Kompany becomes the latest City player to join Twitter, following in the footsteps of fellow team-mates Adam Johnson @AJohno_11 , Nigel De Jong @NDJ_Official, Samir Nasri @SamNasri19, Sergio Aguero @aguerosergiokun and Micah Richards @OfficialMR2.