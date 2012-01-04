Kompany calls on fans to tweet team talks
By Gregg Davies
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has announced his arrival on Twitter by launching a once-in-a life-time competition, asking fans to tweet him their inspirational team talks ahead of the Blues' FA Cup Third Round clash against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.
Fans following the skipper @VincentKompany, will not only gain an insight into his world as he prepares for the big game on January 8, but also get the chance to suggest what they would say if they were the captain on the day.
All fans need to do is tweet their words of wisdom to @VincentKompany, along with the hashtag #followthecaptain
The most inspirational tweet will be chosen by Kompany, with the winner not only receiving Kompany’s matchday shirt and captain’s armband, but also a poster of their motivational speech, signed by the skipper himself, as a memento.
“I just hope that by joining Twitter I can get closer to the people that are prepared to support me in the good and bad times by giving them an insight into what it means to be playing for the fastest growing club in the world and a young promising national team,” said Kompany.
Kompany becomes the latest City player to join Twitter, following in the footsteps of fellow team-mates Adam Johnson @AJohno_11 , Nigel De Jong @NDJ_Official, Samir Nasri @SamNasri19, Sergio Aguero @aguerosergiokun and Micah Richards @OfficialMR2.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.