Kompany expecting tough title race this season

Victories over Liverpool and Crystal Palace have seen Manuel Pellegrini's side climb into second place at the halfway stage of the season, just behind leaders Arsenal.

City have won 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions, but skipper Kompany knows they must remain focussed in order to challenge for the league title.

"Being top is important but in a way it doesn't mean too much yet," he told the club's official website.

"We've put ourselves in a nice position for the second half of the season. Ultimately it feels like we've played so many games but we arrive in January and there's actually still not much between all the teams.

"I still think the league is as tough as it's ever been. I think that's reflected in the strength in depth of all of the teams."

The 2011-12 champions begin the new year with a trip to Swansea City before facing Blackburn Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup.