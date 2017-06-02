Kompany eyeing international retirement after 2018 World Cup

Vincent Kompany has suggested he could retire from international duty with Belgium after the 2018 World Cup.

The Manchester City captain has endured a difficult time with injuries in recent years, making just 25 Premier League appearances over the last two seasons, but he has now returned to the fold having finished the current campaign strongly under Pep Guardiola.

While Kompany is focused on performing at the World Cup in Russia - and maintains he will be able to - he has conceded that this could prove to be his last major international tournament.

"It's important for me to be back in this team," he told reporters. "I understand that there were doubts about me, but I know my level.

"I spend a lot of time - 30 minutes to an hour - doing extra exercises before or after a game and I'm lucky to play with the world's best players, of course.

"All this will serve me after my career. I will not stop here.

"The 2018 World Cup was always a big motivation for me, especially when I was down. There's a big chance that it will be my last season with Belgium.

"For me now, it's about reintegration. I have spoken with [coach Roberto] Martinez. I knew him a little from before.

"If I was afraid of hurting myself, I would have already stopped my career."