Kompany given all clear after calf scan

The Belgium Football Association revealed on Wednesday that Kompany had missed training and gone to hospital for a scan.

And they stated later in the day that the Manchester City captain has been given the all clear and may feature against Australia in a friendly in Liege on Thursday.

"Good news coming about our captain! He'll start warm-ups tomorrow and we'll take it from there. Won't take any risks, though." the Belgium FA tweeted.

Laurent Ciman will come into the Belgium side to face Australia if Kompany is not deemed to be fit enough to start.

City manager Manuel Pellegrini will breathe a sigh of relief after learning that his influential skipper is not facing a spell on the sidelines, with clashes against Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Chelsea to come after the international break.