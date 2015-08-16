Kompany: Home form key for City's title push

Vincent Kompany knows that Manchester City must maintain their home form if they are to reclaim the Premier League title after dispatching champions Chelsea 3-0 on Sunday.

The Belgium international defender headed City's second late in the second half after Sergio Aguero had opened the scoring before the break, with Fernandinho sealing the win with five minutes remaining.

And Kompany wants the Etihad Stadium to once again become a fortress for Manuel Pellegrini's side, who went top after two games courtesy of the victory.

"We have to demonstrate this same determination throughout the year," the City skipper told Sky Sports.

"It's wrong to say that we didn't play well at points last year, but now, our home form is going to be so important, and to do this in the first home game, in front of 55,000 fans sends out the right signal.

"I think we played like this against Chelsea last year, but the difference this time is that we managed to score and not make the same mistakes.

"All in all, it was a comfortable day, but mainly because we did everything right in preparation for this game."