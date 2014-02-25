Kompany out to avoid more Wembley woe

City travel to Wembley to face Sunderland as they aim to secure their first silverware since the Community Shield back in 2012.

Kompany and City suffered heartache in last year's FA Cup final, surprisingly losing 1-0 to Wigan Athletic in a defeat that preceded the end of Roberto Mancini's reign at the club.

But the Belgium defender insists that loss has made him even more motivated to win trophies with City.

"In the back of my mind, I still have the defeat against Wigan last season," Kompany said. "It's not a negative, it has been my drive and may be the best thing that has happened in that it has given me even more hunger.

"There are no hard feelings in the sense that we didn't deserve it that day, but obviously with the talent we have in this squad, you just want to make sure everyone puts in a performance on the day.

"After that game, I have never wanted to win trophies so badly.

"I am in the prime of my career and really need to make the most out of it. Every performance that is a little bit below, or every trophy you miss out on, you know is something you will not recover.

"I have realised that, and want to be the best, at the best time of my career."

City went into the game with Wigan as overwhelming favourites, and will do so again in the clash with relegation-threatened Sunderland.

However, Kompany is taking nothing for granted against Gus Poyet's side.

"I am not going to visualise anything," he added. "I just hope the guys have a good week, because it's the first clear week we have had for a long time.

"It would be perfect to just work and live up to that day. It's a big day, and a big competition, and it is also a good habit to get to those finals.

"All I know is that it will be a football game like any other, and I just want the whole team to be at its best on the day."