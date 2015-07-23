Kondogbia: Inter capable of winning Serie A

France international midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia believes Inter can challenge for the Scudetto.

Inter have fallen off the pace as Juventus dominate Serie A, failing to finish better than fifth in the past four seasons.

The Milan team struggled to eighth last term, but they have been busy in the off-season, spending heavily to sign Kondogbia, Jeison Murillo and Miranda.

Kondogbia is aware of the task ahead but feels his team are capable of rising up the standings.

"I can't say one way or the other now, as the campaign has just begun, but this team has the characteristics to get the Scudetto," Kondogbia said via a Q&A session on Inter's Facebook page.

"We must be concentrated for the entire campaign. We'll try our best.

"The fans gave me a very warm welcome and I hope it can always be like this. I want to repay their affection during the campaign."

Kondogbia also reiterated that coach Roberto Mancini was the key to him snubbing Milan.

The Frenchman agreed a five-year contract with Inter earlier this month after a deal was agreed with Monaco, having initially been set for a transfer to Milan.

"He told me this would be an important opportunity for my career. I chose Inter also because of him, but the truth is I always wanted to play in Serie A," Kondogbia added.

"I think this was the best choice for me to grow and Mancini will help me to improve even more. Having his faith in me is very important.

"The coach will decide my position, even if I prefer to play as a left-sided internal midfielder. I am at his disposal.

"I am very happy at Inter and there are strong players. The season has just started and we still need to find the right movements. I like everything here and want to settle quickly into the group."