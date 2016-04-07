Kondogbia: Inter still fighting for Champions League place

Inter have not yet given up hope of Champions League football next season, according to midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

With seven games of the Serie A season remaining, Inter are eight points behind third-placed Roma - who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot - in fifth and have a vastly inferior goal difference.

But Kondogbia says Inter will continue to fight for a top-three finish until it is no longer mathematically possible.

"Mathematically it's not over yet and we must continue to believe in our chance of finishing third," the France international told Corriere dello Sport.

"It's a shame we have left points on the road that we shouldn't have lost. We paid dearly for our errors."

However, while this campaign looks set to end in disappointment, Kondogbia believes Inter can challenge for the title next season.

"When I look at our squad I can see that nothing is missing to win the title," he said.

"We have strength, quality and a great group of youngsters. Maybe we need a little bit more experience and shrewdness."

On a personal note, the 23-year-old has dismissed suggestions he has struggled under the pressure of a huge price tag following his €38million move from Monaco last June.

"This is a situation I know and that I’ve already experienced; when I was 21 I went to Monaco for €20m and so in July I knew what I was going to face," he added.

"Psychologically it has never affected me."

Kondogbia and his Inter teammates head to relegation-threatened Frosinone on Saturday as they look to close the gap on Roma.