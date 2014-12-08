Koscielny to miss Galatasaray trip
Laurent Koscielny will miss Arsenal's UEFA Champions League clash with Galatasaray as he continues to struggle with an Achilles problem.
The France international was not risked in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Stoke City, having suffered with the niggling injury throughout the course of the season.
Following an eight-week absence, the centre-back played against Southampton and West Brom in quick succession, but will not be risked in Tuesday's Group D clash.
Arsene Wenger has already confirmed Alexis Sanchez will not travel to Istanbul, with Arsenal guaranteed progression.
"A few players [will not travel] because there's not a lot at stake and we have given a lot in the last two weeks," Wenger said.
"We have to recover a little bit. Alexis will not travel and I don't think I can play, for example, Koscielny.
"[Koscielny] didn't play on Saturday and I don't see why I should risk him for a game where’s there's not a lot at stake - first place hypothetically, but there’s maybe a 10 per cent chance."
Arsenal will top the group with a win if Dortmund lose to Anderlecht or, if the Bundesliga side draw, then Wenger's men will need to win by a big enough margin to overtake Jurgen Klopp's charges on goal difference or goals scored.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.