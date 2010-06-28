Koscielny poised to seal Arsenal switch

Wenger’s approval of the finalised deal is believed to be all that stands between the 24-year-old and a move to Emirates Stadium.

Yet the Gunners' boss, who has been out in South Africa working as a pundit for French TV, has been unable to view the documents, having left his BlackBerry in London.

Wenger’s approval of the new terms is thought to be merely a formality, yet until he gives the go-ahead the deal is at a standstill.

Koscielny’s agent Pierre Laurent told Sport.co.uk: “I had a meeting with Mr [Loic] Ferry, the Chairman of FC Lorient, and he informed me that he has sent a new proposal to Arsenal and Arsene Wenger.”

“The fee was very similar, so it should be OK. I then spoke with Arsene Wenger but he has not got his BlackBerry with him, so he does not know the new proposal from FC Lorient. So, for the moment, we are waiting for confirmation from Arsenal and Arsene.”

Wenger is keen to bring the French centre-half to Arsenal as a replacement for the outward-bound William Gallas, who is rumoured to be joining Juventus on a Bosman.

Phillipe Senderos has already left for Fulham, while fellow stoppers Sol Campbell and Mikael Silvestre are also expected to depart.

Koscielny’s strength and versatility are seen to be key to Wenger’s interest in him. He managed three goals from the back in 35 appearances for Lorient last season.

By Patrick Barrett

