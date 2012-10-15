Koscielny slams 'cheat' Suarez

The Uruguayan has come under fire from several quarters since his move from Ajax in summer 2011, with Stoke City manager Tony Pulis calling for retrospective bans for diving.

Now, Gunners centre-back Koscielny has become the latest figure to criticise Suarez.

"Who is the forward I hate to face? Suarez," Koscielny told French newspaper L'Equipe.

"He is tiresome to defend against. He cheats. He pulls your shirt, giving small blows. You always want to give him a kick but you have to be careful not to be red-carded.

"He is a player who likes to dive as soon as there is contact. During a challenge we jostled a bit each other and he fell.

"He started to talk to me in English, to say it was a penalty."

By Joe Brewin