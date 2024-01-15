'Why not?' Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi targeting quadruple with Inter Miami

Luis Suarez has his sights set on a four-trophy haul in 2024 with Inter Miami, where he has been reunited with Lionel Messi.

The former Barcelona duo will link up once again in the United States, following Suarez's recent arrival from Brazilian outfit Gremio.

Uruguay's all-time record goalscorer has joined the Herons ahead of the 2024 MLS season, which gets underway late next month – and he's determined to add to the considerable haul of silverware that he's accumulated throughout his career to date.

Suarez and Messi did the treble with Barca in 2014/15 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inter Miami will defend their League Cups crown in 2024, with the MLS title, U.S. Open Cup and CONCACAF Champions Cup also up for grabs, setting the stage for a potential quadruple this year.

"The best advice to give to the players is to dream and dream big," Suarez, 36, said. "To dream that we want to win ... why not dream to win the four titles? It depends on us. We can speak about it, but we have to demonstrate it on the pitch with work, commitment [and] sacrifice."

Suarez becomes the latest household name in Inter Miami's squad, which also contains two more of his ex-Barca teammates: Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Messi joined Inter Miami after leaving PSG last summer (Image credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Gerardo Martino's team kick off the new campaign at home to Real Salt Lake on 21 February.

This will be Messi's first full season with Inter Miami, after the 2022 World Cup-winning Argentina captain signed midway through last term.

The record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was also handed the armband by the Herons, for whom he has scored 11 goals in 14 appearances.

