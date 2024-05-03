Liverpool report: Longest-serving Reds player seeking summer exit, following shock announcement

Liverpool could see their longest-serving player leave the club in the summer, after being told to consider any reasonable deal made by other sides.

Expected incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot already has a lot to deal with when he starts work at Anfield, not least sorting out the contract situations of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

But the Dutchman could have even more issues to contend with, as the longest-serving Reds player is now reportedly seeking a move away from the club.

Slot could have a lot of tasks on his hands (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Anfield Watch, Joe Gomez could be heading for the Anfield exit door this summer, after requesting Liverpool seriously consider any approach made from other sides.

Liverpool's longest-serving player Gomez is the only member of the current squad to survive the entire Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield, having been brought to the club by Brendan Rodgers in 2015 as an 18-year-old from Charlton, in a £3.5m deal.

Now 26, Gomez has made 222 appearances across his time at Liverpool so far, though he has famously never scored a goal during his senior playing career. Despite that, he has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup and European Super Cup while at Liverpool, with his verstaility helping play across the entire back four as well as in central midfield at times.

Gomez has spent nine seasons at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

But, with Klopp's shock leaving announcement in January, Gomez has started weighing up his future. And, according to the aforementioned report, he is open to leaving Anfield in the summer, though only if the right offer comes along.

With three years still remaining on his Liverpool contract, Gomez certainly won't come cheap for any buying club. Transfermarkt values the Englishman at £22m, though they could seek more considering his importance to the team and his experience as a player.

In FourFourTwo's view, it is understandable that Gomez would seek a new challenge away from Liverpool, especially as he approaches a decade at the club. While he's been an important figure this season and has started plenty of games, not many have come in his preferred centre-back role, so the chance to nail down that spot in a first team elsewhere in the Premier League could be a good option for the 26-year-old.

