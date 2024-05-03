Liverpool report: Longest-serving Reds player seeking summer exit, following shock announcement

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Liverpool could have a huge summer of upheaval, as one of the squad's most important players seeks a move away

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool is replaced by Joe Gomez during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on April 24, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool could see their longest-serving player leave the club in the summer, after being told to consider any reasonable deal made by other sides.

Expected incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot already has a lot to deal with when he starts work at Anfield, not least sorting out the contract situations of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 