Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez won't be reunited at Inter Miami as Gremio rule out move

Gremio have poured cold water on a possible reunion for former Barcelona team-mates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Messi has been joined in Florida by ex-Blaugrana pair Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with Suarez strongly linked as well in recent days.

However, the Uruguayan is under contract at Gremio until the end of the year and now looks set to be staying in Brazil until then at least.

Speaking to SporTV about the rumours, Gremio coach Renato Portaluppi said: "I've been talking about that Mexican soap opera, but that Mexican soap opera ended yesterday.

"Without a doubt, it's a peace of mind for him, for the club and for the fans. He'll stay with us until December.

"His presence is very important on and off the field. He has helped us a lot and I hope he can continue to help us."

Suarez left Barcelona in 2020 and spent two seasons at Atletico Madrid, winning LaLiga in the first of those two campaigns.

The 36-year-old then returned to his homeland with Nacional in 2022, before signing for Gremio earlier this year.