Quiz! Can you name every Premier League team Luis Suarez scored against for Liverpool?
It's 10 years since the prolific Uruguayan striker, whose time in England was filled with controversy, excitement and goals, had the season of his life
5 minutes on the clock, 47 teams to guess.
On his 37th birthday, Luis Suarez remains as hungry for goals as ever, having recently prolonged his career by joining Inter Miami.
The Uruguayan will be reunited with three of his former Barcelona teammates - Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba - at David Beckham's franchise, who are hoping to make a big splash this season.
Suarez still has plenty to offer on the pitch, after a productive spell at Gremio, and is approaching an incredible 500 club goals.
He managed 69 in the Premier League for Liverpool, but how many of the teams he scored against can you remember?
