Kovac hopeful over Alaba injury
Bayern Munich's joy at beating Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 was tempered by a knee injury sustained by defender David Alaba.
David Alaba sustained a knee injury in Bayern Munich's DFL-Supercup thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt, with new coach Niko Kovac hoping it is not too serious.
Austria international Alaba appeared to jar his knee in a challenge with Danny da Costa 15 minutes from time in Bayern's 5-0 thumping of Kovac's old club on Sunday.
Bayern, who benefited from Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick, had to see out the closing stages with 10 men as Kovac had already made all his substitutions in the contest.
And the former Eintracht boss, having overseen a crushing defeat of the DFB-Pokal winners, has his fingers crossed test results on Alaba turn out to be positive.
"David Alaba got a knock in his knee," Kovac said to ZDF.
"We don't know anything yet and he will be examined today or tomorrow. But I hope it is only a bruise."
Jerome Boateng played no part in the match, with the defender continuing to be linked with a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.
"There is nothing new about Jerome Boateng," Kovac added.
"PSG want him but I don't know if he will leave. He is a world-class player and I am happy to have him in my team.
"I have a very good squad and the agony of choice. We could react if Alaba is injured for example but actually I don't need any new players."
Boateng's fellow Germany centre-back Mats Hummels was pleased to get off to a winning start after he and several Bayern players endured a terrible World Cup with Joachim Low's side.
"The title means a lot after the disappointments from mid-April for the club and us internationally," Hummels said.
"We have gone a long way because we wanted to start the season positively. We wanted to win the first competitive game and get the title. That's why we can be satisfied."
