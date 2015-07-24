Kovacic focused on silverware with Inter

Mateo Kovacic insists he is happy at Inter, despite reports Liverpool are keen to take him to the Premier League.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Croatia international during the close-season as Brendan Rodgers looks to improve his attacking options.

But Kovacic told Corriere dello Sport: "At Inter I'm happy as I am at home.

"That's why I don't like it when people talk of the transfer market, of teams that are after me, of negotiations and other things of this kind.

"I'm happy and I want to stay here."

And the 21-year-old believes Inter can bounce back from their disappointing display in Serie A last season, and get back to lifting silverware under Roberto Mancini.

Kovacic added: "Our objective must be that of coming among the top three, to bring Inter back into the Champions League. Then we'll see what happens.

"My hope is of winning a trophy with Inter."