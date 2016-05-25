Kramaric leaves Leicester for Hoffenheim permanently

Andrej Kramaric has left Premier League champions Leicester City to sign a permanent deal with Hoffenheim.

Croatia striker Kramaric played the second half of last season on loan at the Rhein Neckar Arena, as his Leicester colleagues stormed to an astonishing title triumph, scoring five goals in 15 games to help preserve Hoffe's Bundesliga status.

He has now penned a four-year contract with the German club, as head coach Julian Nagelsmann plots a course through next season in the wake of star man Kevin Volland's departure to Bayer Leverkusen.

"I am pleased with the development of the team, and I enjoy it here," Kramaric told Hoffenheim's official website.

"The team showed a lot of trust in me, which helped me show my skills quickly."

Leicester fought off interest from Chelsea to sign Kramaric from Rijeka for a club-record fee in January 2015, but he departs the King Power Stadium with just four goals to his name in 20 games.

Kramaric will now turn his attentions to nailing down a spot in Croatia's final Euro 2016 squad, having been named among five strikers in Ante Cacic's 27-man provisional squad.