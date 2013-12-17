Kreuzer confident of Hamburg improvement

Hamburg sit 13th in the table ahead of the visit of Mainz on Saturday after winning only one of their last six league matches,

However, Kreuzer believes there is sufficient strength in the team to turn their fortunes around and has no doubt it was the correct decision to replace Thorsten Fink with Bert van Marwijk in September.

"We are missing six, seven, eight points. Points that would have been more than possible for us," he told Bild.

"I do not speak of a relegation battle. For this we are far too good but of course, we also have to look downwards.

"To replace the coach was worthwhile. I consider not just the table, but our overall performance. I am convinced that was the right decision."

Victory over Mainz on Saturday would see Hamburg move within two points of Thomas Tuchel's men going into the winter break.