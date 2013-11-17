Kris buoyed by return to Scotland squad

Boyd, who replaces Steven Fletcher after the Sunderland man featured in Friday's 0-0 draw against the United States, is set to make his first appearance in a Scotland squad for three years.

The Kilmarnock forward could earn his 19th cap on Tuesday, having last represented his country in a 2-1 victory over Liechtenstein at Hampden Park in September 2010.

Boyd, who has seven international goals to his name, said he was always hopeful of regaining a place in the national side.

"I never gave up hope of playing for my country again and I am grateful to manager Gordon (Strachan) for giving me that chance," he told the SFA website.

"I have always felt I can make a contribution at international level and knew that if I kept working hard my chance would come again. Hopefully I can get involved against Norway and show people what I am still capable of at the highest level."

Strachan has seen the likes of Fletcher, Matt Phillips and Jordan Rhodes withdraw from his squad while Charlie Mulgrew and Grant Hanley have also returned to their clubs.

"Kris has always said he was determined to return to the international squad. Now he has that opportunity again and I am delighted for him," Strachan said.

"He is a terrific professional who works hard on his game. Having spoken to a lot of people about him, they are of the same opinion as me – that Kris is an asset to any squad with his goalscoring capabilities.

"He is playing regularly again at Kilmarnock and that sharpness made him a natural choice when looking for a striker to replace Steven."