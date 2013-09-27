Kroenke targets Arsenal title push this term

Kroenke – who owns a 63 per cent share in the Londoners – sanctioned the club-record signing of Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid on transfer deadline day and has insisted that funds are still available for more players.

Wenger had been criticised for not spending before the signing of Ozil, but Kroenke says that the Frenchman always had his full support.

And the American has his heart set on seeing the club win some silverware by lifting the Premier League trophy, with Wenger getting his backing as the man to help them achieve that.

"There would be nothing cooler (than winning the league)," the American told the Daily Mirror. "I’ve never experienced it over here, to win the championship of the Premier League. There would be nothing more thrilling.

"He (Wenger) knows he has our support, there’s no one I feel more strongly about and I think he is doing a great job.

"We have been very supportive, we have never wavered, we are proud of him, proud of the club, the way the club is run and how it holds itself out to the world."

The 66-year-old also hailed the impact Ozil has had on the team in the three games he has played for the club.

The German provided an assist for Olivier Giroud to score against Sunderland, and was involved in all three goals as Arsenal beat Stoke last weekend.

"What a great player (Ozil) is," he added. "Everyone wanted to get him, other teams wanted to get him and to get him here is fantastic.

"We weren’t there to make a statement. It’s absolutely not done for that.

"It was done purely because our manager views him as worth that money, sees him as a player to help us compete, and that meant we were happy to pay it."