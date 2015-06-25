Krohn-Dehli relishing Sevilla challenge

After being officially unveiled as a Sevilla player on Thursday, Michael Krohn-Dehli pledged to use his experience to help the club in their UEFA Champions League adventure.

The 32-year-old was brought in from Celta Vigo earlier this month and joins a Sevilla side that finished fifth in La Liga last term and also won the UEFA Europa League.

The Denmark international brushed off concerns over his age and stated his intention to add a degree of versatility to Unai Emery's squad.

"Sevilla is a great team. I saw the final of the Europa League and now it's a dream to play in the Champions League, I'm very happy here," he told reporters.

"I think that in my career I've always been good physically and last year was the best. I want to repeat the same thing this season.

"When I arrived at Vigo I was a different player, now I play in midfield but I can play in many positions across the pitch. I will try to help Sevilla in any position I can.

"The last two years I have performed well in midfield and I am a player who is comfortable on the ball and I feel good."

Sevilla's sporting director, Monchi, also explained why he had no fears over Krohn-Dehli approaching the latter years of his career.

"Michael will be playing football for many years - just look at his physical profile," he added.

"He has had a long career but he was one of the players to run the most kilometres last season. He delivers an average of 11 kilometres per game, it is outrageous."