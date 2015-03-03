Kroos happy with deeper role for Real Madrid

Kroos has been deployed as the anchor of a three-man midfield since joining Real from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the start of the 2014-15 La Liga season.

The 25-year-old's role in Madrid is a little different to what was seen during his time in Munich, where he was often the more advanced midfielder in Pep Guardiola's starting line-up.

Kroos also played as a number 10 en route to Germany winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

But Kroos, who was originally schooled as an attacking midfielder, has no problem with his role under Real boss Carlo Ancelotti.

"At the end of the day the important thing is that you’re able to work well in the team," Kroos told FIFA.com.

"We tend to play with three central midfielders and at the moment I have the more defensive role, and have done since the beginning of the season.

"I very much enjoy playing there. Of course the coach sets out certain demands for playing in that position, but those coincide with my own interpretation of how to play there.

"So in that regard I'm delighted with how things are going. Over the years I've been moving further back bit by bit, and that's fine by me.

"In Madrid it's important that we have the right balance. Normally we have a lot of very attack-minded players on the pitch, so for me it's almost of secondary importance to get forward.

"Instead, I focus on how the game is going in the middle of the park and that we're well positioned."