Kroos: Madrid have more quality than Atletico

Toni Kroos has stoked the fire ahead of the Champions League final, claiming Real Madrid have "more quality" than rivals Atletico.

The two Spanish capital clubs will contest the competition decider at San Siro on May 28 in a rematch of the 2014 final after Madrid accounted for Manchester City 1-0 in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Madrid - winners of 'La Decima' at the expense of their city rivals two years ago - are without a win against Atletico this season, and they trail Diego Simeone's men and Barcelona by a point in La Liga.

But while acknowledging Atletico's route to the final via victories over domestic champions Barca and Bayern Munich, Madrid midfielder Kroos insisted his team-mates are the superior outfit heading into the showpiece in Milan.

"We know that the final against Atletico will be tough," the Germany midfielder said after Gareth Bale's deflected cross off Fernando sent 10-time champions Madrid into a 14th European Cup final.

"They performed well against Barcelona and Bayern, but we've got more quality and we've got to go out and show that we're the better side.

"There is no favourite, it's 50-50. I'm not surprised that Atletico are in the final."

Madrid, who have lost and drawn the two games against Atletico in 2015-16, welcome Valencia to the Santiago Bernabeu for Sunday's La Liga clash.