Kroos would never join Barcelona and could retire at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos would not consider switching Real Madrid for Barcelona and revealed he could retire at the end of his current contract.

The likes of Michael Laudrup, Luis Enrique, Luis Figo and Ronaldo have all played for the two Clasico rivals during their career, but Kroos has no interest in joining that list.

The midfielder signed a new contract last month to keep him at Santiago Bernabeu until 2022, which would see him remain in the Spanish capital until the age of 32.

And following the expiration of that deal the Germany international has suggested he will retire rather than look for another club.

"I do not envisage going to Barcelona," he said to Kicker.

"There are certain transfers you simply don't do. This has a lot to do with respect. Respect for tradition and the fans.

"I will have reached 32 at the end of the contract. I do not forecast playing until 38 or 39.

"At 32 one has already given his best years in football and as for physically it seems a good age to quit, but I do not want to commit to what might happen between now and six years' time.

"Real Madrid is my club. In the last two-and-a-half years I have grown in a sporting sense and personally.

"From the first day I found a positive response from team-mates, fans and coaches."

Madrid play Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, before Saturday's crucial Clasico away to Barca, who they lead by six points at the top of LaLiga.