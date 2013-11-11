Krul is Netherlands' best keeper, says Pardew

The 25-year-old made 14 saves in Newcastle's 1-0 win at Tottenham on Sunday, as Pardew's men completed a second successive Premier League victory.

Pardew is of the opinion that Krul should be first choice for his country ahead of the likes of Ajax's Jasper Cillessen, describing his performance as "unbelievable".

"I think he's the best goalie in Holland and I think he proved that," Pardew said.

"The one (save) in the first half from (Roberto) Soldado was a fantastic stop.

"His performance hasn't needed to be that high (this season) as we've not come under that sort of pressure too often this season.

"Certainly second half, Tottenham really turned up the heat and he answered everything. It was an unbelievable performance."

Newcastle beat Chelsea 2-0 at home prior to their win against Tottenham, although Pardew believes his side were more fortunate at White Hart Lane than they had been the previous weekend.

"You don't expect it but you hope for it and you plan for it," he said about the two victories.

"It was a very different game to the Chelsea game. I thought we were in control against Chelsea but we lost control a little bit second half (against Tottenham).

"They pulled us around and we got a little bit deeper than I would have liked. We really rode our luck but we showed real spirit and character, which you need to get a 1-0 win at somewhere as tough as this."