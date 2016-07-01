Krychowiak expects PSG deal to be completed shortly

Sevilla midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak expects to complete his move to Paris Saint-Germain sooner rather than later following Poland's Euro 2016 elimination at the hands of Portugal on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has long been linked with the Ligue 1 champions - where he would be reunited with former coach Unai Emery - and Sevilla president Jose Castro already revealed earlier this week that PSG have tabled a big offer for Krychowiak.

"It's true that negotiations are ongoing," midfielder Krychowiak told RMC when asked about a potential transfer to PSG.

"There is no agreement with PSG yet for now, but I think there will soon be news about my future now that Euro 2016 is over for Poland."

Krychowiak started his professional career at Bordeaux and also played for Nantes and Reims before joining Sevilla in 2014.

He since won two Europa League titles with the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan side, but now seems set to continue his career with PSG.