Krychowiak signs new Sevilla contract

Sevilla midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak has signed a new contract to keep him with the club until the end of 2018-19.

The 25-year-old signed for Unai Emery's men from Reims for a €4.5 million fee in July 2014 and played in 32 La Liga matches during his debut campaign.

Krychowiak played a key role in Sevilla's victorious Europa League campaign and scored in their dramatic 3-2 victory over Dnipro in the final.

The Poland international's new contract has seen his release clause increase to €45m after a number of high-profile clubs were linked with him in the close-season.

Sevilla hailed Krychowiak in their statement announcing the deal, describing him as "instrumental" to their Europa League success, while praising his love for the game and fast learning of the language.