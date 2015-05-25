Kuchuk leaves Kuban Krasnodar

Kuban Krasnodar have decided to terminate the contract of coach Leonid Kuchuk by mutual consent.

Kuchuk was in his second spell in charge of the Russian Premier League side, having been appointed in November last year following an earlier six-month stint in 2013.

The team sit 10th in the table, and take on Kuchuk's former club Lokomotiv Moscow later on Monday, aiming to end a run of four straight defeats.

He led the club to Thursday's Russian Cup final, where they were beaten by Lokomotiv 3-1 after extra time.

Andrei Sasnitski will take temporary charge of the side for the final two games of the campaign.