Kukesi punished after Europa League abandonment

UEFA has handed Legia Warsaw a 3-0 victory after their Europa League third-qualifying-round first leg with Kukesi was abandoned after 52 minutes.

Last week's clash was halted early in the second half after a Legia player was injured by an object apparently thrown from the crowd in Tirana after the visitors had taken a 2-1 lead.

UEFA's match delegate formally abandoned the fixture following the incident, and Kukesi have now been punished ahead of the return leg in Warsaw on Thursday.

A UEFA statement read: "The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided to declare the match FK Kukesi against Legia Warsaw as forfeited.

"As a consequence, FK Kukesi is deemed to have lost the first leg 3-0. In addition, the Albanian club has been ordered to play their next two UEFA competition home matches behind closed doors.

"The second match behind closed doors is deferred for a probationary period of two years. FK Kukesi have also been fined €70,000."