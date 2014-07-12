Kuyt eager to secure third place for Dutch

Louis van Gaal's side suffered the heartbreak of a penalty shootout defeat to Argentina after a drab goalless draw in Wednesday's semi-final at Arena de Sao Paulo.

The Netherlands must now pick themselves up for a clash with the hosts in Brasilia, who are still licking their wounds after a humiliating 7-1 hammering by Germany on Tuesday.

Kuyt knows a victory over Luiz Felipe Scolari's side will not make up for the disappointment of missing out on a second consecutive World Cup final, but the Fenerbahce man is eager to sign off with a win.

"In football there is always a next match." he said.

"We want to win here, return unbeaten and with a feeling that we have given everything here.

"We want to leave this tournament with a good feeling. We still won't be satisfied but this is the way we have to look at things as top athletes. Third place will feel a lot better than fourth place."