Kuyt pleased to see Feyenoord challenging at the top

Former Netherlands international Dirk Kuyt is delighted to see Feyenoord level with Ajax at the top of the Eredivisie.

The 35-year-old scored a first-half hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Heerenveen on Sunday, ensuring that the Rotterdam club kept pace with Frank de Boer's side at the summit.

Feyenoord - who last won the Eredivisie title in 1998-99 - remain second on goal difference, and, while the ex-Liverpool forward is enjoying the moment, he knows there remains a long way to go this season.

"Of course we want to be successful. We fight hard every week and will see at the end of the journey how real the chance of a prize is," Kuyt is quoted as saying by De Telegraaf.

"We are in good shape after nine matches, but this is just the beginning.

"We are joined with Ajax at the top and it is wonderful to see how the team handles it.

"This is a totally new situation for the club. It's been quite a long time since Feyenoord was top."