Kuyt: World Cup likely to be my last tournament

The 33-year-old, who is two caps short of a century for his country, has been a regular feature for the Dutch since making his tournament debut at the 2006 finals.

However, with this year's event in Brazil just months away, Kuyt concedes his time in the national team may be coming to an end.

"To play a World Cup and to play my last World Cup in Brazil is something really special," he told Perform. "I think it's going to be a really good tournament with Brazil as absolute favourites.

"You just want to be there with the best players and best countries in the world. Hopefully we can achieve the same as we did in 2010 (reach the final).

''For my country it's an honour to play. I will never say that I will retire for my country but to be realistic this is going to be my last tournament as I will be 34 and probably that's the right time for other players to pick up my place.

"If I have to look back on my career for the national team I would be very happy, especially if we were successful in Brazil. If ever a coach or country needs me I will be there, but it will probably be my last World Cup for the national team."

Kuyt went on to stress that defeat to Spain in the 2010 final would drive the Netherlands on at this year's tournament.

"If you are a professional and a football player, it's all about winning," he continued. "The pain you get from losing a final on the highest level ever is indescribable.

"It still hurts as you are so close to a great achievement and trophy you want to get. But this is football, we gave everything in that tournament, we gave everything that day but it still hurts. But that's the good thing about football, it's not always joy, but not always bad."

Kuyt is also involved in the hunt for silverware on the domestic front - Fenerbahce sitting seven points clear of Galatasaray at the summit of the Turkish top flight, with just over half of the season played.

And the former Liverpool and Feyenoord man, who has never won a league title as a player, is hoping to finally taste glory at the age of 33.

"It would be amazing to be the champions of Turkey," he remarked. "But in this country, in this league, anything can happen.

"People told me what would happen if we got this title and all I can say is I'm very much looking forward to it."

The Netherlands have been drawn in Group B for the 2014 World Cup, along with Spain, Chile and Australia.