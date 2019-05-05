Kyle Magennis delighted to get back on track with goal in front of family

St Mirren forward Kyle Magennis admitted it felt extra special to score his first goal of the season in front of his family and friends.

The 20-year-old struck in the final minute against Motherwell to earn his side a 1-1 draw after David Turnbull had put the home side in front midway through

the second half.

Magennis has missed most of the season through injury and was happy to be able to contribute late in the campaign as St Mirren continue their fight against relegation from the Ladbrokes Premiership.

He said: “I was absolutely buzzing. What a time to get my first goal of the season. I have played very little because of injury and it feels brilliant. Luckily the ball fell to me and it was great to see it going in right in front of our own supporters.

“They’ve been incredible for the past two seasons. It’s massive for us. I’m a St Mirren fan and a lot of my family and friends were in there. In fact they were trying to get on the pitch at the end!”

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was frustrated at throwing away two points so late in the match but still felt his team can finish the season in seventh place.

They trail St Johnstone by a point with the teams meeting next weekend. He said: “Of course it is still there for us. It’ll be a good game and a tough game fighting for seventh.

“I just want to see us develop. We played some really good stuff (against St Mirren). There was a lot of patience and we coped with all they threw at us.

“The possession stats were huge. We didn’t have enough shots on target and didn’t get it into areas to hurt them but there was a lot of good play. We had

five or six kids on at the end but it wasn’t their fault we didn’t win the game. It’s frustrating losing a goal with the last kick of the game.”