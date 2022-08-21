Kylian Mbappe nets after eight seconds for PSG following glorious Lionel Messi assist

Kylian Mbappe scored after just eight seconds for Paris Saint-Germain following a glorious Lionel Messi assist in the Parisians' Ligue 1 clash at Lille on Sunday.

In what looked like a practiced routine, PSG scored straight from the kick-off as Mbappe ran forward and Messi curled a beatiful ball into his path following a short pass from Neymar in the middle of the pitch.

Mbappe was left one on one with Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim and beat the onrushing Brazilian with a delicate lob from the edge of the area.

The PSG players celebrated all together and there were no signs of the tensions between the big three forwards which had undermined last weekend's 5-2 win over Montpellier.

WHAT A START! 😱It's taken Kylian Mbappé just 8 SECONDS to open the scoring for PSG against Lille 😮‍💨

Messi made it 2-0 to PSG inside half an hour with a low shot into the bottom-right corner following a cutback from Nuno Mendes.

PSG scored five goals in each of their first two Ligue 1 games so far this season and are well on course for a third successive win after going two up at Lille.