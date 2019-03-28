French media think they know when Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid

Real Madrid will sign Kylian Mbappe in summer 2020, according to Le Parisien.

The 20-year-old World Cup winner has been linked with the 13-time European champions throughout this season, and the French publication claim he will move to the Bernabeu next year.

Zinedine Zidane returned as Madrid manager earlier this month and has been promised a sizeable transfer kitty to refresh the squad this summer.

But while Los Blancos would love to land Mbappe ahead of the 2019/20 season, they will have to wait another year to get their hands on the former Monaco man.

Madrid would probably have to break the world record transfer fee to sign Mbappe, who is valued at around £240m, but they plan to reduce the cost by offering James Rodriguez and Isco to PSG.

Madrid take on Huesca on Sunday evening as La Liga returns after the international break.

