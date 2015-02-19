La Liga Preview: Barcelona v Malaga

Barca went without a major trophy for the first time since 2007-08 last term, a failure that led to the departure of coach Gerardo Martino.

New boss Luis Enrique appears to have restored the club's famous attacking verve, though, and an 11-match winning streak in all competitions has caught the eye.

Still one point behind Liga leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid, Barcelona thrashed Levante 5-0 on Sunday.

Star man Lionel Messi netted a hat-trick in the win, which came in his 300th league appearance, while Neymar and Luis Suarez also netted.

And midfielder Iniesta - who missed the rout of Levante with flu but has returned to training - said last season is all the inspiration his side needs ahead of Saturday's meeting with the seventh-placed Malaga at Camp Nou.

"We're coming off a down year, and that has really served as a motivator for us," Iniesta told FIFA.com.

"We're going to try and make sure this season ends happily, with titles in our pockets, and with the fans having fun again.

"When you don't get what you want, it motivates you for the next year. We all want to win, but sometimes you can't do it and the season isn't so positive.

"We're in a position to win it all. It's all right there and we have a great team."

Barcelona have scored 42 goals in their winning streak, and Malaga's defence will have to be at its best to keep out the Catalan giants.

Back-to-back defeats to Espanyol and Levante will hardly fill Javi Gracia's team with confidence, though, and Malaga have not won any of their last 20 clashes against Barca - their last triumph a 5-1 victory in December 2003.