La Liga Review: Barca maintain lead over Atletico

Lionel Messi's brace helped Barcelona ease to a comfortable 4-0 win over Eibar at Ipurua, while Atletico Madrid also won as the gap at La Liga's summit remained at eight points.

Munir El Haddadi, in for the suspended Neymar, opened the scoring for Barca in the eighth minute before Lionel Messi made it 15 goals in his last 10 outings with goals either side of half-time.

Messi became the first player to net 20 Liga goals in eight different seasons in the process, before Luis Suarez capped Barca's 36th game in all competitions without defeat.

Atletico responded strongly, with a 3-1 win over Valencia.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for Diego Simeone's men with a 25-yard effort before Denis Cheryshev levelled in the 28th minute.

Fernando Torres restored Atletico's lead with a finish at the back post from a corner before Valencia's chances were dealt a huge blow as Aderlan Santos was sent off and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco made sure of the points for the visitors with his 85th-minute goal.

Elsewhere, Athletic Bilbao secured a third straight league win with a 2-0 victory at struggling Sporting Gijon courtesy of Benat and Oscar de Marcos, before Aymeric Laporte was sent off for the visitors.

Sporting are two points from safety and three clear of bottom club Levante, who drew 1-1 away at Real Sociedad.

Late goals from Alfred N'Diaye and Ruben Castro saw Real Betis to a 2-0 win over Granada as both teams finished the clash with 10 men.